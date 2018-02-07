Landowners along North Kerry Greenway to be updated on developments

Landowners living along the North Kerry Greenway are to be updated on its development.

Surveys have begun on the section of the Great Southern Trail from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

Meanwhile Friends of the Great Southern Trail are holding a meeting in Abbeyfeale on the latest developments along the greenway in both counties Kerry and Limerick.

Vegetation is being cleared along the 10.5km section of the Great Southern Trail from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

RPS Consulting Engineers are now starting survey work along the route, as well as the detailed design stage.

An aerial survey is also being carried out, and it’s expected the design of the greenway will be completed by the end of June, and preparation of the necessary planning documentation can begin.

Screening reports will be necessary to determine whether the planning application will go through the council via the part 8 process, or to An Bord Pleanala.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, the council said it’s to contact adjoining landowners to inform them of the programmed works.

Meanwhile Friends of the Great Southern Trail are holding a meeting in Abbeyfeale on the latest developments along the greenway in counties Kerry and Limerick.

It’s taking place in Leen’s Hotel, Abbeyfeale on the 15th of February at 8pm.