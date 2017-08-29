Landowner calls on An Bord Pleanala to annul CPO for new Killarney burial ground

A Killarney landowner has appealed to an An Bord Pleanala planning inspector to annul a Compulsory Purchase Order for a new burial ground in Killarney.

PJ Lynch, who owns the 5-acre site in Knockeenduff, was addressing an oral hearing at the Malton Hotel in Killarney on the matter today.

The site would provide 2,300 burial plots and would serve the needs of Killarney for 35 years.

Fewer than 20 burial plots are available in Killarney’s public graveyard at Aghadoe.

PJ Lynch has been in negotiations with Kerry County Council since 2014 on various plots of land within his 18-acre holding.

In his closing statement to the oral hearing, Senior Counsel for Kerry County Council Esmond Keane said the need for this scheme is not contested and the lands, which are subject to the CPO, are suitable.

Killarney is in a pressing situation, he said, and in urgent need of a new burial ground.

Mr Keane rejected a claim by PJ Lynch that the local authority acted in a bullying manner.

It is not bullying, he said, if the council simply couldn’t agree with him on a price for the land and it has a duty to spend public money wisely.

In terms of delays, Mr Keane said the council must be satisfied that the land is suitable and proceeded with caution.

He said the CPO should be confirmed as a matter of urgency to provide a suitable and appropriate graveyard for the people of Killarney, he added this is undoubtedly for the public good.

Barrister for landowner PJ Lynch, Micheál Munnelly said Kerry County Council has not, by any stretch of the imagination, demonstrated that it has taken any reasonable steps to examine alternative sites.

The other 12 sites considered, he said, were never real or serious options, they were simply padding sought to justify the CPO of his client’s property.

He said while the people of Kerry have an interest in getting a graveyard for Killarney, the common good would not be upheld by confirming this CPO, which he said would create an undesirable precedent.

A report will now be prepared for An Bord Pleanala by planning inspector Kenneth Moloney for the board, who are due to decide by October 25th.