Land acquired for completion of Dingle Inner Relief Road

Land needed to construct phase four of the long awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has been acquired.

It’s believed up to ten landowners were involved in the acquisition – Kerry County Council pledged half a million euro earlier this year to progress the scheme.

The acquisition of the land clears the way for Phase 4, involving the completion of a road from Spa Road to Upper Main Street, coming out just above the Holy Stone.

The Dingle Inner Relief Road will enable traffic flowing in, and out of Dingle town to avoid traffic along the Quay, which can become highly congested, especially in summer months with additional tourist traffic.

Dingle Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald paid tribute to the landowners for their co-operation in working with the council and for making land available for the construction of this important scheme.

He said the next phase is to apply for the Department of Transport for funding of bewteen 2 and 3 million.

Cllr Cosaí Fitzgerald said he’s received strong commitments from the Department on the scheme in the past.

He says if funding were granted in the Spring, the road could be completed as early as 2019.