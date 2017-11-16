Ladies who lift is a seminar at the Gleneagle hotel in Killarney on November 18th. Leanne Moore and Siobhan Oh are the organisers and tell us more about the seminar.
Man pleads guilty to Killarney crystal meth charge
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth in a Killarney car park. Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin entered the...
Man pleads not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting boy in Kerry
A man who alleges he was indecently assaulted as a child by a man in Kerry said he felt guilty and ashamed that he...
Tralee is Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town
Tralee is Ireland's most enterprising town. The county town scooped the national award at a ceremony last evening. Bank of Ireland's National Enterprising Town Awards aims...
Leo Varadkar
After being Taoiseach for 6 months, Matthew Green took to the streets to ask people what they think of Leo as a person. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Leo.mp3
AWARE
The AWARE Relatives and Friends Programme is coming to Kerry this month. It's all about providing support for the loved ones of people with...
Sliabh Luachra Music Trail
As part of the Creative Ireland Initiative, a series of lectures are being held in Sliabh Luachra. PJ Tehan spoke to Deirdre about it. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/SL.mp3