Ladies Gaelic Football Association Confirms Kerry Points Deduction

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed that Kerry have been deducted the three points from their Lidl National League win over Mayo.

The Kingdom were found to have been in breach of rule 55 of the LGFA official guide for the game on February 4th by fielding three ineligible players.

Rule 55 states that any team proved to have played an unregistered player shall be fined €100 per offending player and shall forfeit the game to their opponents, unless exempted by rule 260.

The points from the game, Kerry’s only win of the season, have now been awarded to Mayo.

Kerry play Westmeath on Sunday, with both Counties on zero points after 5 of 7 rounds.

After the weekend Kerry go to Dublin while Westmeath face Galway.

If Kerry and Westmeath were to finish level at the bottom of the table a relegation play-off would be necessary.