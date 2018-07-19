Ladies Day Brings Killarney July Festival To A Close

Ladies Day will bring the five-day Killarney July festival to an end today, with a seven-race card getting underway at 1.50.

The most valuable contest of the day is the Dawn Milk Run Handicap Hurdle at 3.25, with €26,000 in prize-money, and veteran Dungarvan trainer John Kiely will fancy his chances with Line Out under Andrew Lynch.

Today’s action will follow a successful day for champion trainer Willie Mullins who scored a treble yesterday in Killarney.

After Legal Spin won the staying maiden under Leigh Roche and former Irish St Leger and Punchestown Champion Hurdle winner Wicklow Brave returned to winning ways under Patrick Mullins in the Qualified Riders Race, the treble was completed when Paul Townend guided Bargy Lady to victory in the feature €26,000 handicap hurdle.

Despite making a mess of the last, Bargy Lady came through to win the penultimate Provimilk Calf Milk Replacer Handicap in good style.