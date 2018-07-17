Labour will contest general election in Kerry says Alan Kelly

Labour TD Alan Kelly says his party will vigorously contest a seat in a general election in Kerry when one is called.

The Tipperary TD will be in the county this evening finalising the process of how Labour will pick a candidate or candidates to run in a general and local elections.

Labour has been without a sitting TD in Kerry since Arthur Spring lost his seat in the 2016 election.





Deputy Kelly says the party knows they have a body of work to do in the county and they have ground to make up.

He is confident that Labour can win a seat and represent the people of Kerry in the Dáil.