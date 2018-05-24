Laboratories release Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s smear test slides

The laboratories at the centre of the CervicalCheck scandal have released the smear slides of Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

The Ballydavid resident was recently told her cancer is terminal, after previously been given a false all-clear smear test result.

The 37-year-old mother of five began High Court proceedings today over the 2013 test that missed her cancer.





Her solicitor Cian O’Carroll says Emma and two other women’s smear slides have now been released by Quest Diagnostics in the US and MedLab in Ireland, which carried out the tests for CervicalCheck.

Mr O’Carroll says the case is due back in court next Wednesday, and he’s hoping that mediation will be adopted.