Lá an Dreolín – Wren’s Day – hearalds explosion of colour on Dingle’s streets

The streets of Dingle come to life today in a blaze of colour with the annual celebration of Lá an Dreolín – Wren’s Day.

The St Stephen’s practice centres on the Wren – the bird said to have betrayed St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr.

Musicians take to the streets wearing straw ‘rigs’ and colourful costume, indicative of the Wren they represent, including the Green & Gold, Sráid Eoin, Goat Street and the Quay.

Tom Lynch of the Green & Gold Wren said it’s a tradition that goes way back: