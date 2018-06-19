KWD says it’s currently 100% compliant with all EPA licences and permissions at Killarney site

Kerry company, KWD Recycling, says it’s currently 100% compliant with all EPA licences and permissions at a site, which was the subject of an RTE Investigates programme last night.

The TV documentary, which looked at practices in the waste sector nationwide, found that KWD Recycling’s facility in Aughacurreen, Killarney took in more waste than was permitted.

RTE Investigates found KWD Recycling’s facility in Aughacurreen, Killarney took in over 329 thousand tonnes of waste at this site from 2012 to 2015 when the EPA’s permitted limit over that four year period was 160,000 tonnes.





The Environmental Protection Agency says KWD Recycling’s site at Aughacurreen was a national priority site for enforcement in 2016.

The EPA told Radio Kerry that a file for submission to the DPP in relation to licence breaches, including the exceedance of licensed tonnage is imminent.

KWD Recycling says it’s currently 100% compliant with all EPA licences and permissions at its Aughacurreen site.

The company claims that the intake of material at the recycling plant never exceeded its operational capacity and that the Killarney site is now operating within its licensed tonnage.

KWD says it applied to the EPA eight years ago for permission to increase the annual waste intake at the site, the process has been protracted but that it expects a positive decision on this later this year.

The company has also invested in a new multi-million euro state of the art materials recovery facility which opened two years ago.

Meanwhile, John Healy of Killorglin Tidy Towns, who watched the RTE Investigates programme, says enforcement in many cases is extremely difficult.

He claims a lack of regulatory bodies is not the issue.