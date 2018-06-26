Knocknagoshel woman fined for providing false statement to benefit from social welfare payments

A Knocknagoshel woman has been fined for providing a false statement to benefit from social welfare payments.

Aishling McAuliffe from Scart, Knocknagoshel, had pleaded guilty to making a false report, from which she dishonestly received payments totalling €10,325.

In Tralee District Court, Ger Reidy from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection gave evidence that Ms McAuliffe had told him she had no savings when applying for Jobseekers’ Benefit.





During the course of the application, Mr Reidy became aware the applicant had ‘considerable savings’.

The court heard that, to date, Ms McAuliffe has repaid €850 of the €10,325 which was dishonestly acquired.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client, who is working full-time, agreed late last year to put a repayment plan in place, and currently hopes to have the full amount repaid in the short term.

He added his client has no previous convictions.

Judge David Waters fined Ms McAuliffe €200, along with the provision she’d repay the full amount.