Why is knitting so huge in Ireland over the past few years? Well Deirdre spoke to Events Director of the Knitting and Stitching show which will be on in the RDS next week.
Burglar detected by mobile call made to his father from Ashe Memorial Hall
A man who broke into the Ashe Memorial Hall in Tralee and stole a mobile phone and a bottle of wine has been sentenced...
Workers at Kerry Ingredients accept pay offer
Workers at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel have accepted a pay offer from Kerry Group. SIPTU balloted 290 workers in recent days on the...
Careless driving causing death accused found not guilty by direction of trial judge
A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist has been found not guilty by a jury on the direction of...
Medical Matters
Dr. Eamon Shanahan was joined by Dr. Helena Moore, who is a consultant Neurologist to talk about mobility issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Med1.mp3
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
Knitting
