Kitty Moriarty née Flannery, Cooleen, Dingle & formerly of Marian Park.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Thursday (May 2nd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Thursday evening at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital or Gáirdín Mhuire, Dingle.