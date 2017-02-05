Kitty Coffey (née O’Neill), Ballydarrig, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this (Sunday) evening from 5pm – 7pm & tomorrow (Monday) from 6pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal on Monday evening @ 7.45pm to O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.
