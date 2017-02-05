Kitty Coffey (née O’Neill), Ballydarrig, Cahersiveen.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this (Sunday) evening from 5pm – 7pm & tomorrow (Monday) from 6pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal on Monday evening @ 7.45pm to O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery.  Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR