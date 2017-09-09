Kiosk installed at Tralee Library to print from mobile devices

A new facility has been installed at Tralee Library allowing people to print from mobile devices.

Provided by SurfBox, the self-service kiosk can be used to print documents such as CVs, payslips, and boarding passes.

The developers of SurfBox say mobile device ownership in Ireland is at a record high, with 86% of Irish consumers owning or having access to a smartphone, and 60% owning or accessing tablets.

They say with the continued shift towards smartphone technology, printing at home has become foreign to many households, and these kiosks allow customers to print their documents in a place convenient to them.