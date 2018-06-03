Kingdom V Clare Today For Munster Senior Football Championship Final Spot

By
radiokerrysport
-

Clare are the opposition today as Kerry open their Munster Senior Football Championship campaign.

Killarney is the venue at 3.30 as the Counties meet in the Provincial semi-final.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice


Kingdom forward James O’Donoghue

Kerry legend Colm Cooper

Clare boss Colm Collins has been speaking with ClareFM

Former Kerry captains Ambrose O’Donovan and Billy O’Shea

Derrick Lynch is Clare FM sports editor and begins by discussing the decision by Clare to name an unchanged side

Former Clare keeper Joe Hayes looks ahead to the match, with ClareFM

