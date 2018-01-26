Kingdom Teams To Be Named Tonight For Allianz League Openers

The Kerry teams will be revealed tonight for this weekend’s Allianz League openers.

It promises to be a somewhat experimental looking Kingdom football team which will host Donegal on Sunday.

There are a host of established players ruled out for a variety of reasons for Kerry, but the likes Of Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue and Jack Barry are available.

David Clifford will make his Senior debut on Sunday.

Kerry go to London in hurling on Sunday and having had 3 games in the Munster League the Kingdom team is expected to be along more familiar lines.

Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 9 for details on those team selections.