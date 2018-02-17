Kingdom Side Revealed For Kildare Clash

The Kerry team’s been announced for their Round 3 outing at Kildare tomorrow in the Allianz Hurling League:
1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw
2 John Buckley Lixnaw
3 Bryan Murphy Causeway
4 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills
5 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills
6 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff
7 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley
8 Brandon Barrett Causeway
9 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert
10 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney
11 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills
12 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff
13 Padraig Boyle (captain) Ballyduff
14 Shane Conway Lixnaw
15 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley
Subs:
16 Stephen Murphy Causeway
17 Fionán Horgan St Brendan’s Ardfert
18 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills
19 Colum Harty Causeway
20 Paudie O’Connor Kilmoyley
21 Jack Goulding Ballyduff
22 Philip Lucid Ballyheigue
23Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills
24 Paudie Quille Crotta O’Neills
25 Evan Murphy Causeway
26 Darren Dineen St Brendans Ardfert
