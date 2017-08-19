Kingdom Side Revealed For All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final

There is one change to the Kerry Minor side for their last four encounter with Cavan.
Patrick Warren comes in at half back, with Michael Potts moving to centre back in place of Eddie Horan.
The team, captained by David Clifford, is as follows:
1. Deividas Uosis Dingle
2. Sean O’Leary Kilcummin
3. Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk
4. Cian Gammell Killarney Legion
5. Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla
6. Michael Potts Dr Crokes
7. Niall Donohue Firies
8. Barry Mahony St Senans
9. Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil
10. Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
11. David Clifford (C) Fossa
12. Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan
13. Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers
14. Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies
15. Brian Friel Rathmore
Subs:
16. Nelu O’Doherty Dr Crokes
17. Eddie Horan Scartaglen
18. Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks
19. Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil
20. Michael Slattery Austin Stacks
21. Jack Griffin Dr Crokes
22. Michael O’Leary Renard
23. Dylan Casey Austin Stacks
24. Cathal Ferriter Annascaul