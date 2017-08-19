Kingdom Side Revealed For All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final

There is one change to the Kerry Minor side for their last four encounter with Cavan.

Patrick Warren comes in at half back, with Michael Potts moving to centre back in place of Eddie Horan.

The team, captained by David Clifford, is as follows:

1. Deividas Uosis Dingle

2. Sean O’Leary Kilcummin

3. Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk

4. Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

5. Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla

6. Michael Potts Dr Crokes

7. Niall Donohue Firies

8. Barry Mahony St Senans

9. Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil

10. Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

11. David Clifford (C) Fossa

12. Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan

13. Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers

14. Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies

15. Brian Friel Rathmore

Subs:

16. Nelu O’Doherty Dr Crokes

17. Eddie Horan Scartaglen

18. Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks

19. Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil

20. Michael Slattery Austin Stacks

21. Jack Griffin Dr Crokes

22. Michael O’Leary Renard

23. Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

24. Cathal Ferriter Annascaul