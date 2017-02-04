Kingdom Reveal Team For Allianz Football League Opener

The Kerry team to face Donegal in the Allianz Football League tomorrow features 11 of the side from the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin last year.

It also includes 4 players who are making their full League debuts; Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Jack Savage and Tadhg Morley.



Jason Foley won All Ireland Minor medals in 2014 and 15 and Tom O’Sullivan won a Minor title in 2014 and is the holder of 2 Hogan Cup Colleges medals.

The third debutant is Jack Savage who played in the recent McGrath Cup campaign and is a former Kerry Minor and Under 21 player.

Tadhg Morley, while making his League debut, has played 4 championship games with Kerry.



The team, captained by Peter Crowley, is:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2. Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Shane Enright Tarbert

5. Peter Crowley (C) Laune Rangers

6. Killian Young Renard

7. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

10. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion

11. Paul Murphy Rathmore

12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

13. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

14. Paul Geaney Dingle

15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion



Subs:

16. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin

17. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

18. Michael Geaney Dingle

19. Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia

20. Jack Barry Na Gaeil

21. Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

22. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

23. Conor Geaney Dingle

24. Conor Keane Killarney Legion

25. Gavin Crowley Templenoe

26. Adrian Spillane Templenoe

Donegal GAA reports how their starting 15 sees them give 5 players their first start in the League and 3 of those will be a debut, those 5 are Caolan Ward & Paul Brennan, have already seen action in the Allianz Leagues while Jason McGee, Michael Langan, and Jamie Brennan will line out for the county for the first time in the Allianz League.

St Brendans and Tralee CBS today bid to set-up an all Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri Final.

In the last 4, at midday St Brendans face St Flannans in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale while Tralee CBS will play at 1 in Mallow against Colaiste Chriost Ri.

In Rathkeale at 1.30 Causeway Comprehensive take on St.Josephs Spanish Point in the Munster U18 and a half C football semi-final.

Liebherr Killarney today play their All-Ireland Inter Firm football semi-final.

At 2 in Fitzgerald Killarney they face the Mayo teachers.

Handball’s Munster 40×20 Junior B Doubles at 2 today in Dungarvan sees Pat and Eamon Lacey, Kerry play Darragh O’Connell and Jamie Negle, Waterford.

The Munster 40×20 U14 Singles semi-final has Sean Quirke, Glenbeigh up against Robert McCarthy, Limerick at 12 in Glenbeigh.

2016 All-Ireland runners-up Mayo and Monaghan open up the action in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League when they meet at McHale Park in Castlebar tonight.

Both sides finished outside of the semi-final places last year.

Throw-in is at 7.

Also tonight, Down and Fermanagh square off in Division 2 at Pairc Esler while in Division 3 it’s Laois and Louth at O’Moore Park with both games underway at 7.

The opening semi-final in the All-Ireland club hurling Championship is down for decision today as well.

Galway Champions St Thomas’ and Ballyea of Clare fight it out for a place in the Croke Park decider.

Action is underway at Semple Stadium at 5.