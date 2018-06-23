Kingdom Minor & Senior Footballers Bid To Retain Provincial Crowns

It’s Munster Football Finals day.

There’s a double header at Pairc Ui Chaoimh later as the Kingdom bid to retain their Senior and Minor titles.

The Minors go up against Clare at 4.30, with the Seniors facing Cork from 7 o’clock.





Former Kerry captains Billy O’Shea and Ambrose O’Donovan preview the games http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/talkingpeople.mp3

Kerry Senior team

Shane Murphy (C ) Dr Crokes

Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

Paul Murphy Rathmore

Tadhg Morley Templenoe

Gavin White Dr Crokes

David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

Jack Barry Na Gaeil

Micheal Burns Dr Crokes

Seán O’Shea Kenmare

Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

David Clifford Fossa

Paul Geaney Dingle

James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

Anthony Maher Duagh

Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh/Glencar

Mark Griffin St Michael’s Foilmore

Killian Young Renard

Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

Barry O’Sullivan Dingle