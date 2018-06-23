Kingdom Minor & Senior Footballers Bid To Retain Provincial Crowns

It’s Munster Football Finals day.
There’s a double header at Pairc Ui Chaoimh later as the Kingdom bid to retain their Senior and Minor titles.
The Minors go up against Clare at 4.30, with the Seniors facing Cork from 7 o’clock.
Former Kerry captains Billy O’Shea and Ambrose O’Donovan preview the games
Kerry Senior team
Shane Murphy (C ) Dr Crokes
Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
Paul Murphy Rathmore
Tadhg Morley Templenoe
Gavin White Dr Crokes
David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
Jack Barry Na Gaeil
Micheal Burns Dr Crokes
Seán O’Shea Kenmare
Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
David Clifford Fossa
Paul Geaney Dingle
James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks
Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin
Anthony Maher Duagh
Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh/Glencar
Mark Griffin St Michael’s Foilmore
Killian Young Renard
Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
Barry O’Sullivan Dingle