Kerry have bowed out at the semi-final stage of the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Dublin defeated the Kingdom 5-10 to 11 points, having led 2-6 to 4 points at half time.

Dublin captain Sinead Aherne scored 2-7, Noelle Healy also netted twice and Nicole Owens scored the other goal.

They’ll face either Cork or Mayo in the decider next month.

Kerry manager Graham Shine http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/shinegraham.mp3

Amanda Brosnan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amandabrosnan.mp3