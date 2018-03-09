Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship Inspires Pat Sheehan To Enter Circuit Of Kerry For The First Time

The newly formed Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally championship has inspired Killarney driver Pat Sheehan to enter the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry for the first time.

The new series is open to members of Kerry Motor Club & Killarney and District Motor Club in an effort to encourage more local crews to enter events in the county.

Prizes like voucher for entries for next year’s Kerry rallies are up for grabs in the class-based championship, with the Circuit of Kerry forming the opening round. Additional rounds include each day of the Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes and Rentokil-Initial Killarney Historic Rally.

Sheehan, who campaigns a two-litre Renault Clio, entered the junior element of the Tralee-based rally in 2009, his first ever event, but this is his first time competing in the main field.

The fitness instructor usually contests the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and finished third in his class as recent as 2014.

“This championship has been talked about for a few years but now it is happening,” he said. “I usually do Galway or West Cork but lads can’t afford to go rallying up and down the country these days so I decided to enter Kerry instead of Cork. “