3/1 shot Boher Maestro took the win in race 7 at Curraheen Park for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty by 2 lengths in 28.70.

At Shelbourne Park the 5/2 priced Pennylane Lucky was first in race 12 for Niamh McKenna and Ally O’Connor, Lixnaw by 5 and a half lengths in 28.62.