Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card

Greyhounds outside the county:

Race 6 at Curraheen Park went to Liam Dowling’s 5/1 shot Ballymac Anton, victorious by 4 lengths in 28-69.





Dowling’s Ballymac Arminta took race 9, the 2/1 on favourite coming home 5 lengths clear in 28-38.

The 6/4 priced Wagga Matt won race 7 for Ballyduff’s John Kenny by 1 and a half lengths in 28-86.

At Shelbourne Park 4/1 shot Clounbrane Kerry took the 2nd for Moyvane’s Mary and Myles Kearney by 3/4s of a length in 29-01.