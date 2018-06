Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card

Race 5 at Shelbourne Park was won by 2/1 shot Nice Charmer, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by 4 and a half lengths in 28-50.

The 8th went to 5/4 on favourite Pennylane Masara, for Niamh and Mary McKenna, Lixnaw, by 3 lengths in 28-72.