Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/satnightdogs-1.mp3

Race 6 at Curraheen Park went to the 5/4 favourite Ballymac Sarahjo for Ballymac’s Liam Dowling, by 1 length in 41-30.

The evens priced Dumas won race 7 for Des Grace of Tralee by 1 and a half lengths in 42.35.





The winner of race 9 was 4/1 shot Knockeen Ridge, for Castleisland’s Roger O’Rahilly, by a short head in 28.94.

First in the 4th at Shelbourne Park was Liam Dowling’s 8/1 priced Ballymac Padraig by 3 and a half lengths in 32.88.

Race 7 at Limerick was won by 2/1 shot Callaway Colgan, for Denis Murphy of Killarney, by 5 and a half lengths in 28.62.