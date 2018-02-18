Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Kerry Suffer first League Defeat to Monaghan
Kerry have lost 1-13 to 0-14 at Monaghan to surrender their unbeaten record in the Allianz Football League. Monaghan pointed in the opening minute, had...
Kerry Hurlers cruise to victory over Kildare
The Kerry Hurling team have cruised to victory in today's Division 2A clash against Kildare winning on a margin of 1-23 to 0-10. The game...
Call from the Dáil – February 16th, 2018
Michael O’Regan joins Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today to discuss the latest happenings in the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_call.mp3
Kerry County Council removes posters for pro-life meetings – February 16th, 2018
Chair of Kerry Pro-Life, Cllr John Joe Culloty FF spoke about the removal by the council of posters for pro-life meetings. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_kcc.mp3
Rebutting Frank McDonald’s views on one off houses – February 16th, 2018
David Buttimer, retired economist disagrees with Frank McDonald’s analysis. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_frankmac.mp3