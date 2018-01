There was no racing at the track this Saturday night.

There were 2 Kerry winners at Limerick last night.

The 4th went to the 3/1 priced Knuck Lilly, for Rathmore’s Denise Murphy, by 1 length in 29-41.

2/1 shot Ballyard Kasper won the 6th, also by 1 length, for Tralee’s Michael Daly, in 29-24.