There were 2 Kerry winners at Limerick.

Race 3 went to the 5/2 priced Lassa Exquisite for Tralee’s Michael Costello and Frank O’Donnell by 2 lengths in 31-50.

First in the 5th was 2/1 shot Callaway Colgan for Killarney’s Denis Murphy by 1 length in 30-33.