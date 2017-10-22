Murt Murphy reviews proceedings from the Saturday night card at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
Tadhg Kennelly Interview
Kerry's Tadhg Kennelly revealed this week on Radio Kerry that he had never spoken to David Clifford about switching codes from the GAA to...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin takes a look back at this weekend's local rugby in Kerry
Dr Crokes v South Kerry Showdown – October 20th, 2017
These two teams meet in Sunday’s County Senior Football Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Sylvester Hennessy of the Kerry’s Eye gives his view...
A Kerryman in Catalonia – October 20th, 2017
Max Thiemann from South Kerry lives in rural Catalonia where he runs a school with his girlfriend. He spoke to Jerry about his impressions...
Call from the Dáil – October 20th, 2017
The tracker mortgage scandal dominated politics this week. Governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, testified before an Oireachtas committee and has been criticised...