Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Bitches-1.mp3

The 7th race at Curraheen Park was won by 5/1 shot Dromscarra Katie, for Killarney’s Frank O’Doherty, by 1 and a half lengths in 30-16.

There was a 3/1 winner of race 3 at Shelbourne Park, Wellwater for Knocknagoshel’s Brendan Begley, by a short head in 28-76.