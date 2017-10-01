Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Dogs.mp3 dog

The 7/2 priced Liscahane Ted won race 6 at Limerick for Susan Silles by 2 and a half lengths in 30-07.

First in the 8th at Curraheen Park was 3/1 shot Knockeen Ridge, for Castleisland’s Roger O’Rahilly, by half a length in 28-74.

At Shelbourne Park Killeacle Wayne was a 3/1 winner of the 5th for The Very Quiet syndicate and Des Grace of Tralee, by 6 lengths in 29-80.

The 7th was won by the 5/2 priced Ahavoher Beauty, for Moyvane’s The Lynchs and Walshs syndicate, by 5 and a half lengths in 28-62.

Liam Dowling’s 5/4 on favourite Coolavanny Pet took the 8th by 4 and a half lengths in 28-17.