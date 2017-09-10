Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/unclealbert-6.mp3

The 2/1 priced Searchforahero was first home in the 8th at Limerick for Listowel’s Gerard Dowling, by 1 length in 42.11.

The 9th went to 5/4 shot Lassa Exquisite, going for Tralee’s Michael Costello and Frank O’Donnell, by 3/4s of a length in 33.04.

First in the second at Curraheen Park was the 4/1 priced Sunville Cookie for Tralee’s Dylan Goggin by 2 lengths in 17.74.

Victorious in the 9th was Wildflower Girl, a 7/1 shot going for Killarney’s Carla O’Doherty, by 3/4s of a length in 29.99.

The closing event at Shelbourne Park was won by Liam Dowling’s 5/2 priced Coolavanny Pet by 4 and a half lengths in 28.26.