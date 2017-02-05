Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update

Murt Murphy with an update from Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

There were a number of Kerry winners outside the County last night.

The 4th at Limerick went to the 5/2 priced Westend Unique, for Rathmore’s Helen Murphy, by 1 length in 29.39.

First in the 9th at Curraheen Park was 5/4 fav Amanita Chic, for Liam Dowling, by a short head in 28.55.

The 11th was won by 3/1 shot Wildflower Girl, for Killarney’s Carla O’Doherty, by 1 length in 28.60.

2/1 fav Boherbee Lass took the 12th for Tralee’s Cot Again syndicate, by 1 length in 28.85.