Murt Murphy reports on last night’s action at the venue

Greyhounds: Race 4 at Youghal went to the evens favourite Odell Kittyhawk, going for Ballyduff’s Noreen Power and Colin Mead, by 2 and a half lengths in 29.92.

Greyhounds: The 5th at Curraheen Park was won by 4/1 shot Lakota Oglala, going for Killarney’s Patricia O’Doherty, by 2 and a half lengths in 29.18.