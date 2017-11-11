Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Morning Review
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports Race 9 at Youghal has been won by evens favourite Wagga Matt, going for Ballyduff’s John Kenny, by 4 lengths in...
Beaufort and Tralee Parnells Amongst First GAA Healthy Clubs to Receive National Recognition
A special ceremony with governmental representation in Croke Park saw 58 GAA clubs recognised as the first official ‘Healthy Clubs’ on the island of...
UL Honours Ballyheigue Man who’s Helped Raise Over $300m to Fight Childhood Cancer...
Now based in the US, Tim Kenny has been honoured by the University of Limerick. Today he’s the 2017 Recipient of Outstanding Achievement bestowed...
Call from the Dáil – November 10th, 2017
The week of John Halligan’s woes and he also made the news as part of the team of three Independent Alliance members who had...
Hvordan Har Du Det?: Getting a Crash Course in All Things Danish – November...
That phrase means ’how are you doing?’ in Danish. If you’re heading to Copenhagen for the big game, David Grey can give you the...