Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Morning Review

Murt Murphy reports
Derry Team Named For Minor Final Against Kerry
The Derry team to take on Kerry in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final has been announced and is as follows: 1-Oran Hartin-Limavady 2-Oran McGill-Glen 3-Conor McCluskey-Magherafelt 4-Sean McKeever-Dungiven 5-Simon...
Kerryman Gets Set For Offaly Job
Kerry’s Stephen Wallace is set to become the new Offaly senior football manager. According to The Irish Mirror Newspaper during the week there are still...
Highland Fling Wins Listowel Races Final Day Feature
Highland Fling was victorious in the main event at Listowel today, the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle Here's how the race finished First in...
I Had Cervical Cancer – August 29th, 2017
Irene told Jerry how she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 46, why she supports the HPV vaccine and why women...
Removal of Informed Parents’ Group HPV signs from Killarney – September 14th, 2017
Treasa Murphy speaks to Aengus O'Leary from Gneeveguilla of the Informed Parents' Group about the signs, questioning the HPV vaccine, whose removal was requested...
Should alcohol advertisements be banned? – September 14th, 2017
During the week Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. In a motion raised...