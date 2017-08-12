Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Morning Review
Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports The following is the trap draw for the final of the Speedrite Dog Foods Rose of Tralee final that will take...
Killarney Celtic At Cobh In FAI Cup Opener
Killarney Celtic’s Daily Mail FAI Cup opener takes place today. At 4 o’clock they go up against Cobh Wanderers at Oldchurch Park. Also today in the...
Kerry is the third most exposed county if there is a hard Brexit –...
Denis Cregan, Chair of Kerry Airport, gives his reaction to a new report that states Kerry is the third most exposed county if there is...
New play focuses on Bill Clinton’s visit to Ballybunion – August 10th, 2017
Tom McEnery - playwright and former Mayor of San Jose talks about a new play that focuses on Bill Clinton's visit to Ballybunion http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_08_10_clinton.mp3
Molly Martens and her father are found guilty of murder of Limerick man Jason...
Michael Hewlitt - reporter with the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina Molly Martens and her father were found guilty of murder of Limerick man...