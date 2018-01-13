Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review

Murt Murphy reports
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Killarney Celtic March On In FAI Junior Cup
Killarney Celtic are into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. They've won 2-1 at Willow Park in Athlone, after extra-time. Padraig Harnett reports Eoghan...
Three more FF hopefuls – January 12th, 2018
Cllr Norma Foley, Cllr Niall Moloney and Senator Mark Daly speak to Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today programme http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_ff.mp3
Is there a connection between Sean Spicer and Tralee? – January 12th, 2018
Pat Norris nee Spicer shares her family story on this morning's Kerry Today with Jerry O'Sullivan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_spicer.mp3
Addressing the Health Crisis – What can be done before the crisis hits emergency...
Theresa Coughlan, board member of Kerry Respite Care - What can be done before the crisis hits emergency departments http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_krc.mp3