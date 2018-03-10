Murt Murphy reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland have beaten Scotland 28-8 at the Aviva Stadium, taking a huge step towards securing the Six Nations title by this evening. Jacob Stockdale...
National Leaugue Ties For Tralee, Killarney & Killorglin
KCYMS' Eamonn Foley Darren O'Sullivan is with Garvey's Tralee Warriors Matt O'Neill from Scott Lakers St. Pauls Killarney
High Insurance Costs for Businesses – March 9th, 2018
Listowel businessman, Liam Flaherty, spoke to Jerry about the meeting organised by the Business Insurance Reform Group in Killarney last night. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_insurance.mp3
Call from the Dáil – March 9th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away this week so John Downing of the Irish Independent looks at the week that was in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_call.mp3
National Credit Union Controversy – March 9th, 2018
A Central Bank review of credit unions found that in 30% of cases, a credit union staff member or director had won a prize...