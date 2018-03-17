Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides, and beginning with Ireland's grand slam success
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...