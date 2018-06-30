Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnán Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry Ladies Football Update
Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Kerry legend Bryan Sheehan Reflects On Glorious Week For Kerry Football
What a week it’s been for the County. Kerry have won Munster titles at Senior, Junior, Minor and U20 levels. We’ve been speaking with Bryan Sheehan,...
Baby Ava Laid to Rest – June 29th, 2018
A ceremony to lay to rest a stillborn baby, whose death is part of a garda investigation, has taken place in Listowel. Yesterday afternoon, the...
Call from the Dáil – June 29th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away so political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing, discusses with Jerry the political events of the week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call4.mp3
Should Wasters Be Fined? – June 29th, 2018
Margaret Attridge of Irish Water spoke to Jerry about the latest planned water restrictions. Brian Finucane of People Before Profit does not believe that...