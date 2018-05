Murt Murphy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fridaydogs.mp3

6/4 on favourite Knuck Boy won race 11 at Curraheen Park for Rathmore’s Eileen Murphy, by 9 and a half lengths in 28.56.

The evens priced Tailteann Bang was first in the third at Galway, for Currow’s John Brosnan, by 6 and a quarter lengths in 19.07