Murt Murphy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Friday-Night-Dogs.mp3

The opening race at Limerick went to the 2/1 priced Chilout Sarkozy, for Listowel’s Francis Flavin, by 6 lengths in 29-69.

Race 5 at Curraheen Park went to 5/2 shot Spirit Partner, for Valentia’s Steve O’Connor, by 3/4s of a length in 42-49.

First in the 9th was Knuck Lilly, for Rathmore’s Denise Murphy, by 3 and a half lengths in 28-93.