Murt Murphy reports

Race 7 at Curraheen Park was won by the 3/1 priced Knock Eagle, for Tralee’s Jeremiah Moriarty, by 4 and a half lengths in 29-08.

Another 3/1 shot Misty Angel took the 9th for Ballyduff’s John Houlihan by a head in 29-48.

The evens priced Ahavoher Beauty was first in race 6 at Clonmel for the Lynchs and Walshs syndicate from Moyvane, by 3 and a half lengths in 29-20.