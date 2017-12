Murt Murphy reports

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Murt-Friday-dogs.mp3

The opening race at Shelbourne Park was won by the 7/4 priced Searchforahero by 4 lengths in 31-73 for Listowel’s Gerard Dowling.

The first at Limerick went to 7/4 shot Swanky Ena, going for Tarbert’s John Prendivile, by 9 lengths in 19-13.

Victorious in race 5 at Youghal was the 7/2 priced Wagga Matt, for Ballyduff’s John Kenny, by 1 and a half lengths in 17-75.