Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Race 2 at Curraheen Park was won by evens favourite Straight Bullet, for Rathmore’s David Fleming, by 1 and a half lengths in 17-97.

First in the third was 3/1 shot Enchanted Puma, going for Duagh’s Kevin Lindsay, by 1 and a half lengths in 30-32.

The 7th went to the 3/1 priced Giovan Astral, for David Fleming, by 3/4s of a length in 30-06.

At Shelbourne Park race 5 was won by 5/1 shot Burnt Oak Becko, going for Patrick O’Sullivan, by 3 and a half lengths in 18-90.

The 10th went the way of the 3/1 priced Wellwater, going for Knocknagoshel’s Brendan Begley, by 2 and a half lengths in 28-72.