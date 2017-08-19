Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review

Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Hurlers Through To U21 B Hurling Championship Final
Kerry met Meath in the last four of the Richie McElligott Cup at Semple Stadium today. The Kingdom secured a place in the U21...
Premier League Round Up
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Watford Leicester City 2 - 0 Brighton Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Burnley FC 0 - 1 West Brom Swansea City 0 -...
Kerry Rowers Win Gold At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Mary B Teahan reports from the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Another Kerry-Mayo Classic in the Offing? – August 18th, 2017
Jerry looks ahead to Sunday’s senior football semi-final. Will it be a classic like the clashes in 2014? Former Kerry All-Ireland winner, Killian Burns...
Meet the Roses – August 18th, 2017
The Kerry Rose, Breda O’Mahony; the Limerick Rose, Kayleigh Maher and the Florida Rose, Elizabeth Marince are among the group of young women who’ve...
My Husband Survived Sepsis – August 18th, 2017
Yesterday, you heard Catherine Duggan’s story of how sepsis claimed the life of her 37-year-old Liam. Susan Murhill from Killarney was listening to Catherine’s...