Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Apr 1st & 3rd

1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 36 pts

2nd Sheila Lane (19) 31 pts

Hole in One Judy Sutton at 4th

Ross

On Sun April 8th we held a Single stableford competition.

The winners were

1… Alan Flynn (6) 40 pts.

2… Sean Moynihan (6) 39 pts

3….Tony Lenihan (15) 38 pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Hamper sponsored by Johnny and Noreen Allen.

1st. Chris Dale (16) – 43pts.

2nd. Mike O’Brien (18) – 43pts.

3rd. Dave O’Dwyer (Jnr.) (20) – 42pts.

Ladies Results.

Sun 8/4/18

18 hole Stableford

1st. Suzanne Doran (27) 36pts

2nd. Mege Dalton (36) 35pts

Next week

Sun 15th april

18 hole stableford

Sponsor Noreen Crowley

Castleisland

Ladies 18 hole 2ball scramble

1st Marian Kerrisk & Angela Kelliher

2nd Maire Geaney & Mary oSullivan

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday morning the semi finals of the spring league took place. Team F (Vincent Linnane, Mark Culhane, John Paul Leahy, Ger Lynch and Brian McGrath) defeated Team H (Paddy Healy, Declan Condon, Mark Condon, Eamon Stack and John Lohan) in the first semi final. In the 2nd semi final Team Team J ( Donal Glavin, James O’Sullivan, Sean O’Sullivan, John Donegan (A) and Oliver O’Halloran) defeated Team I (Dan O’Connor, James O’Dowd, Denis O’Regan, Michael Slattery and Steve Neillings). In the final in the afternoon Team J defeated F 2-1. Donal and Oliver lost 3 & 2 to Vincent and Mark in the scotch foursomes. Sean and James O’Sullivan defeated Ger Lynch and Brain McGrath 1up in the fourball. In the singles John Paul Leahy had to concede after 2 holes to John Donegan (A).

The Single Stableford over 16 holes for those not in the Spring League was won by Paul O’Connor (14) with 38 pts.

Next Sunday is a foursomes competition. Timesheet available online and begins at 8.30am.

The JB Carr team will play Tralee in Ballyheigue at 2pm on Thursday April 12th.

Dooks

Men’s Club – Spring Medal (GOY) Sat 7th & Sun 8th April 2018

1st – Conall Kelly (15) = 66 nett

2nd – Austin Shaughnessy (12) = 68

CSS Sat 73 / Sun 72

Next Weekend Club outing to Lahinch / Doonbeg & Club Singles Sunday 15th April

Ladies Club

Ladies Beauty Within – Sunday 8th April 2018 CSS = 72

1st – Maura Long (15) = 37 pts

2nd – Anne Griffin (28) = 37 pts

3rd – Rosie Lane (16) = 36 pts

Cat A – Catherine Doyle (12) = 35 pts

Cat B – Roisin Burke (27) = 36 pts

Cat C – Tina Griffin (36) = 35 pts

Tralee

Mens Results

Master Classic No 2 sponsored by Calibration Services 8tht April

1st: Fergus Kelly (11) 41 Points

2nd: Mike Galvin (18) 40 Points

3rd: Austin Hynes (7) 40 Points

4th: John Sexton (18) 40 Points

5th: Mark Leahy (6) 40 Points

6th: Domo Lyne (11) 39 Points

Best Gross: Darren O’Sullivan (1) 38 Points

18+ Handicap: John A Casey (27) 39 Points

CSS: 36 points

Number of Cards Processed:119

Congratulations to our Intermediate Shield Team that defeated Ross Golf Club on Saturday. Onwards and upwards for the next round.

Fixtures:

Sat 14th Apr: Fourball /Foursomes Round 2 David Power PGA.

Sun 15th Apr: The Spring Medal (Arthur Spring). David Power PGA Sun 15th Apr: Club Singles Sat 21st Apr: Casual Golf. Junior Golf.

Sun 23rd Apr: MC3. Sponsored by Bailys Solicitors.

Sat 28th Apr: Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.

Sun 29th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 3 AIB Bank.

Sun 06th May: MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern

Ladies Results

MC2 Grand Hotel 8/4/2018

1st Brid Halloran (18) 37points

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 36points

Best Gross Mary Sheehy 27points

3rd Margaret O Donoghue (29) 36 points

CSS 73(35 Stableford points)

42 Cards Processed.

Well done ladies. As always Thank You to our Sponsors and please support them whenever you can.

Next Sunday is Atlantic Oils 18 Hole Stableford Competition.

No ladies golf on Wednesday 11/4/2018 due to Irish Student Championship being held in Tralee this week.

Senior Ladies Results 3rd April:

1st Nuala Dawson

Fixtures:

Monday 16th April, the weekly draw will take place as usual at 1.15pm.

Monday 23rd April there will be a change of time:

The MEN’S PRESIDENT’S PRIZE TO THE SENIOR LADIES, kindly sponsored by our Men’s President, Mr. Neal Timlin, will commence at the later time of 2.30pm.

Time Sheet is on BRS and is now available for you to book.

Monday 30th April the weekly competition will also commence at the later time of 2.30pm.

From the beginning of May our time sheet will revert to the later times of 3.00pm to 3.48pm.

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Members Cup Qualifier Competition – 64 to Qualify Sunday 8th April 2018 Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra Ballylongford C.S.S. 72

1st Barry O’Callaghan(5) 43pts

2nd John Kinsella(14) 39pts

3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan(12) 39pts

4th Edmond Healy(7) 38pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th April 2018 Men’s Singles Competition Rathcoole Cold Storage – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 18 Holes Singles Stroke Medal 1 Competition 3rd April 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 76 R/O

1st Ann O’Riordan (18) 79pts

2nd Siobhan Walsh (28) 80pts

3rd Rena Blake (19) 81pts

4th Margaret McAuliffe (28) 82pts (B9)

Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Sponsored by Glamour Nail & Beauty Listowel Saturday 8th April 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 74

1st Louise Griffin (17) 38pts

2nd Ann O Riordan(18) 38pts

Best Gross Janice O Connell (10) 25 gross points [B9]

3rd Eileen Kenny Ryan(13) 38pts

4th Toni Quilter(18) 36pts

5th Geraldine Williams(14) 35pts

6th Bernie Moloney(20) 34pts

Front 9 Mary Pierce(31) 20pts

Back 9 Mary O Donoghue(11) 18pts

Seniors Mary Whelan(31) 31pts

9 Hole Patricia Barrett (36) 17pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 15th April 2018 Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Old Course

Tuesday 17th April 2018 Lahinch Ladies Exchange Day– Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th April 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Didgie O’Connor (18) 30pts 29+1

2nd Joe Costello (20) 29pts

3rd Oliver Kearns (20) 28pts 30-2

4th Michael Joyce (24) 27pts 24+3

5th Paudie Kindlan (21) 26pts 27-1

6th Pat Cummins (23) 25pts 24+1

7th John Shier (17) 25pts 24+1

8th Rory Flannery (14) 25pts 28-3

Gross Billy Farrell 19pts

Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 23pts 24-1

S Vintage Donal Quaid (20) 25pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 13th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Access Plastics

1. Brian Scanlon (14) 42pts

2. Aaron Ó Súilleabháin (19) 41pts

3. Tony Lawless (15) 41pts

4. Damien Wallace (7) 39pts

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Harrington’s Restaurant

1. Brian Scanlon (13) 42pts

2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (12) 41pts

3. Coilín Brophy (15) 40pts

4. John O’Connor (15) 38pts

Next Sunday: Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Finbar Cahill

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag: Access Plastics

1. Siobhán O’Connor (23) 34pts

Open Singles S/Ford – Urraithe ag Noreen Curran

1. Michelle Sharkey (21) 37pts

2. Kate O’Connor (23) 35pts

Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 31pts

3. Orla Barry (27) 29pts

Front Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 15pts

Back Nine: Rosemary Sayers (18) 12pts

Castlegregory

Wednesday April 4th, Lady Seniors, 9 Hole S/F Winner Mary Moriarty, (36) 24pts. Wed. 11th, Draw at 10am

Thursday April 5th, Seniors 9 Hole S/F Winner: Gary Fitzgerald (22) 18 pts. Thursday 12th, Draw at 9.30am

Friday April 6, Sunday April 8th, Ladies 18 Hole S/F. Winner: Alana Rowan (13) 31pts (on Countback) Friday 13th 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) draw 10.00am, Sunday 15th Timesheet.

Mens Club. Sunday 8th, 18 Hole S/F. 1st, Sean O’Connor (A) 46pts, 2nd Mossie Hogan 44pts, 3rd Noel Earlie (26) 41pts.

Congratulations to Joe Mulcahey’s Winning Spring League Team (Joe Mulcahy, Robert Sheehy, Derek Walsh, Sean O’ Connor (A) Pat O’Donnell).

Well done to the East on winning the EastVWest.

Congratulations to the JB Carr Team who beat Ceann Sibeal in Ceann Sibeal on Saturday.

The Cash for Clobber Clothes collection is on again, drop your unwanted Clothes to the Clubhouse (no Pillows or Duvets)

Beaufort

Ladies Branch

7th April – Weekend Away Singles – Ennis Golf Course

1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (35) 29 pts

2nd Renee Clifford (28) 26 pts

Fixtures

14th/15th April – 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Sean Taaffe, Killorglin

Men’s Section

7th April – Weekend Away Singles – Ennis Golf Course

1st Shane O’Sullivan (9) 37 pts

2nd Gearoid Keating (19) 36 pts

3rd Gerard Lee (17) 33 pts

Fixtures

14th/15th April – 18 Hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Pat Lane & Sons, Tralee