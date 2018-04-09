Kingdom Golf News & Results

Waterville
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Apr 1st & 3rd
1st Eileen Fitzpatrick (19) 36 pts
2nd Sheila Lane (19) 31 pts
Hole in One Judy Sutton at 4th
Ross
On Sun April 8th we held a Single stableford competition.
The winners were
1… Alan Flynn (6) 40 pts.
2… Sean Moynihan (6) 39 pts
3….Tony Lenihan (15) 38 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Hamper sponsored by Johnny and Noreen Allen.
1st. Chris Dale (16) – 43pts.
2nd. Mike O’Brien (18) – 43pts.
3rd. Dave O’Dwyer (Jnr.) (20) – 42pts.
Ladies Results.
Sun 8/4/18
18 hole Stableford
1st. Suzanne Doran (27) 36pts
2nd. Mege Dalton (36) 35pts
Next week
Sun 15th april
18 hole stableford
Sponsor Noreen Crowley
Castleisland
Ladies 18 hole 2ball scramble
1st Marian Kerrisk & Angela Kelliher
2nd Maire Geaney & Mary oSullivan
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday morning the semi finals of the spring league took place. Team F (Vincent Linnane, Mark Culhane, John Paul Leahy, Ger Lynch and Brian McGrath) defeated Team H (Paddy Healy, Declan Condon, Mark Condon, Eamon Stack and John Lohan) in the first semi final. In the 2nd semi final Team Team J ( Donal Glavin, James O’Sullivan, Sean O’Sullivan, John Donegan (A) and Oliver O’Halloran) defeated Team I (Dan O’Connor, James O’Dowd, Denis O’Regan, Michael Slattery and Steve Neillings). In the final in the afternoon Team J defeated F 2-1. Donal and Oliver lost 3 & 2 to Vincent and Mark in the scotch foursomes. Sean and James O’Sullivan defeated Ger Lynch and Brain McGrath 1up in the fourball. In the singles John Paul Leahy had to concede after 2 holes to John Donegan (A).
The Single Stableford over 16 holes for those not in the Spring League was won by Paul O’Connor (14) with 38 pts.
Next Sunday is a foursomes competition. Timesheet available online and begins at 8.30am.
The JB Carr team will play Tralee in Ballyheigue at 2pm on Thursday April 12th.
Dooks
Men’s Club – Spring Medal (GOY) Sat 7th & Sun 8th April 2018
1st – Conall Kelly (15) = 66 nett
2nd – Austin Shaughnessy (12) = 68
CSS Sat 73 / Sun 72
Next Weekend Club outing to Lahinch / Doonbeg & Club Singles Sunday 15th April
Ladies Club
Ladies Beauty Within – Sunday 8th April 2018 CSS = 72
1st – Maura Long (15) = 37 pts
2nd – Anne Griffin (28) = 37 pts
3rd – Rosie Lane (16) = 36 pts
Cat A – Catherine Doyle (12) = 35 pts
Cat B – Roisin Burke (27) = 36 pts
Cat C – Tina Griffin (36) = 35 pts
Tralee
Mens Results
Master Classic No 2 sponsored by Calibration Services 8tht April
1st: Fergus Kelly (11) 41 Points
2nd: Mike Galvin (18) 40 Points
3rd: Austin Hynes (7) 40 Points
4th: John Sexton (18) 40 Points
5th: Mark Leahy (6) 40 Points
6th: Domo Lyne (11) 39 Points
Best Gross: Darren O’Sullivan (1) 38 Points
18+ Handicap: John A Casey (27) 39 Points
CSS: 36 points
Number of Cards Processed:119
Congratulations to our Intermediate Shield Team that defeated Ross Golf Club on Saturday. Onwards and upwards for the next round.
Fixtures:
Sat 14th Apr: Fourball /Foursomes Round 2 David Power PGA.
Sun 15th Apr: The Spring Medal (Arthur Spring). David Power PGA Sun 15th Apr: Club Singles Sat 21st Apr: Casual Golf. Junior Golf.
Sun 23rd Apr: MC3. Sponsored by Bailys Solicitors.
Sat 28th Apr: Minor Scratch Cup. Meadowlands Hotel.
Sun 29th Apr: Fourball/Foursomes Round 3 AIB Bank.
Sun 06th May: MC 4 Sponsored by Oyster Tavern
Ladies Results
MC2 Grand Hotel 8/4/2018
1st Brid Halloran (18) 37points
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy (12) 36points
Best Gross Mary Sheehy 27points
3rd Margaret O Donoghue (29) 36 points
CSS 73(35 Stableford points)
42 Cards Processed.
Well done ladies. As always Thank You to our Sponsors and please support them whenever you can.
Next Sunday is Atlantic Oils 18 Hole Stableford Competition.
No ladies golf on Wednesday 11/4/2018 due to Irish Student Championship being held in Tralee this week.
Senior Ladies Results 3rd April:
1st Nuala Dawson
Fixtures:
Monday 16th April, the weekly draw will take place as usual at 1.15pm.
Monday 23rd April there will be a change of time:
The MEN’S PRESIDENT’S PRIZE TO THE SENIOR LADIES, kindly sponsored by our Men’s President, Mr. Neal Timlin, will commence at the later time of 2.30pm.
Time Sheet is on BRS and is now available for you to book.
Monday 30th April the weekly competition will also commence at the later time of 2.30pm.
From the beginning of May our time sheet will revert to the later times of 3.00pm to 3.48pm.
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Members Cup Qualifier Competition – 64 to Qualify Sunday 8th April 2018 Sponsored by Heaphy’s Centra Ballylongford C.S.S. 72
1st Barry O’Callaghan(5) 43pts
2nd John Kinsella(14) 39pts
3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan(12) 39pts
4th Edmond Healy(7) 38pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 15th April 2018 Men’s Singles Competition Rathcoole Cold Storage – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 18 Holes Singles Stroke Medal 1 Competition 3rd April 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 76 R/O
1st Ann O’Riordan (18) 79pts
2nd Siobhan Walsh (28) 80pts
3rd Rena Blake (19) 81pts
4th Margaret McAuliffe (28) 82pts (B9)
Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Sponsored by Glamour Nail & Beauty Listowel Saturday 8th April 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 74
1st Louise Griffin (17) 38pts
2nd Ann O Riordan(18) 38pts
Best Gross Janice O Connell (10) 25 gross points [B9]
3rd Eileen Kenny Ryan(13) 38pts
4th Toni Quilter(18) 36pts
5th Geraldine Williams(14) 35pts
6th Bernie Moloney(20) 34pts
Front 9 Mary Pierce(31) 20pts
Back 9 Mary O Donoghue(11) 18pts
Seniors Mary Whelan(31) 31pts
9 Hole Patricia Barrett (36) 17pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 15th April 2018 Ladies 18 Hole & 9 Hole Competitions Sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – Old Course
Tuesday 17th April 2018 Lahinch Ladies Exchange Day– Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 5th April 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Didgie O’Connor (18) 30pts 29+1
2nd Joe Costello (20) 29pts
3rd Oliver Kearns (20) 28pts 30-2
4th Michael Joyce (24) 27pts 24+3
5th Paudie Kindlan (21) 26pts 27-1
6th Pat Cummins (23) 25pts 24+1
7th John Shier (17) 25pts 24+1
8th Rory Flannery (14) 25pts 28-3
Gross Billy Farrell 19pts
Vintage Vincent O’Kelly (16) 23pts 24-1
S Vintage Donal Quaid (20) 25pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th April 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 13th April 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Open Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Access Plastics
1. Brian Scanlon (14) 42pts
2. Aaron Ó Súilleabháin (19) 41pts
3. Tony Lawless (15) 41pts
4. Damien Wallace (7) 39pts
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag Harrington’s Restaurant
1. Brian Scanlon (13) 42pts
2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (12) 41pts
3. Coilín Brophy (15) 40pts
4. John O’Connor (15) 38pts
Next Sunday: Singles Stroke / Medal (GOY) Urraithe ag Finbar Cahill
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Urraithe ag: Access Plastics
1. Siobhán O’Connor (23) 34pts
Open Singles S/Ford – Urraithe ag Noreen Curran
1. Michelle Sharkey (21) 37pts
2. Kate O’Connor (23) 35pts
Gross. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 31pts
3. Orla Barry (27) 29pts
Front Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (21) 15pts
Back Nine: Rosemary Sayers (18) 12pts
Castlegregory
Wednesday April 4th, Lady Seniors, 9 Hole S/F Winner Mary Moriarty, (36) 24pts. Wed. 11th, Draw at 10am
Thursday April 5th, Seniors 9 Hole S/F Winner: Gary Fitzgerald (22) 18 pts. Thursday 12th, Draw at 9.30am
Friday April 6, Sunday April 8th, Ladies 18 Hole S/F. Winner: Alana Rowan (13) 31pts (on Countback) Friday 13th 18 Hole Stroke (GOY) draw 10.00am, Sunday 15th Timesheet.
Mens Club. Sunday 8th, 18 Hole S/F. 1st, Sean O’Connor (A) 46pts, 2nd Mossie Hogan 44pts, 3rd Noel Earlie (26) 41pts.
Congratulations to Joe Mulcahey’s Winning Spring League Team (Joe Mulcahy, Robert Sheehy, Derek Walsh, Sean O’ Connor (A) Pat O’Donnell).
Well done to the East on winning the EastVWest.
Congratulations to the JB Carr Team who beat Ceann Sibeal in Ceann Sibeal on Saturday.
The Cash for Clobber Clothes collection is on again, drop your unwanted Clothes to the Clubhouse (no Pillows or Duvets)
Beaufort
Ladies Branch
7th April – Weekend Away Singles – Ennis Golf Course
1st Lady Captain Aideen Ryan (35) 29 pts
2nd Renee Clifford (28) 26 pts
Fixtures
14th/15th April – 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Sean Taaffe, Killorglin
Men’s Section
7th April – Weekend Away Singles – Ennis Golf Course
1st Shane O’Sullivan (9) 37 pts
2nd Gearoid Keating (19) 36 pts
3rd Gerard Lee (17) 33 pts
Fixtures
14th/15th April – 18 Hole Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Pat Lane & Sons, Tralee